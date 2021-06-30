Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag PC Game Download Full Version

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag download for PC.

The fourth complete installment in the best-selling series of action-adventure games with a third-person perspective ( TPP ). The production was created in the Ubisoft Montreal studio with the support of other development teams from the Ubisoft group.

The Assassin’s Creed cycle is one of the most popular brands in the Ubisoft portfolio. Following the editorial rhythm of 12 months, a year after the premiere of Assassin’s Creed III, the company decided to release the next full installment of the series. Development of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag has traditionally been entrusted to the Ubisoft Montreal studio, which was assisted by other development teams (including Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Sofia, and Ubisoft Montpellier).

The main character of the main campaign in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is Edward Kenway (grandfather of Connor Kenway Assassin’s Creed III) a pirate Wales of the eighteenth century, claiming to be a member of the order of title, discover the existence of the legendary Observatory The actions of every person on earth. For-profit, the buccaneer decides to take over the secrets of the Observatory, entangled in the eternal conflict between the orders of the Knights Templar and Assassins. The place of action is the Caribbean one year after the end of the War of the Spanish Succession (1701-1714), so in the golden age of piracy. As in previous games in the series, the creators managed to intertwine many events and authentic characters. Therefore, players can find themselves on their way among others. Edward Teach (Blackbeard), Benjamin Hornigold, Calico Jacek Rackham, Anna Bonny, and Charles Vane.

The game world has been divided into more than 50 unique locations. The most important are three large cities: Kingston, Havana, and Nassau, each representing a different architectural style. There are also small fishing settlements, sugar plantations, hidden caves, and ancient ruins. Navigating the seas is facilitated by the hero’s own ship – Kawka, which can be subject to numerous modifications (eg ram, reinforced hull, increased number of cannons). The standard gameplay elements well known to fans of the Assassin’s Creed series (for example, overcoming acrobatic obstacles and spectacular duels with opponents) have been enriched with various innovations.

One of them is the possibility of diving and exploring sunken ships. The changes also included a naval battle system in which the opponents’ AI was significantly improved. The combat mechanics are based on the solutions used previously in AC III. In addition to the standard hidden sword of the Assassins, during the confrontations, the hero can use two melee weapons (sabers, sheets, and the like) and up to four pistols. Traditionally, the main campaign is complemented by an extensive multiplayer mode with a large number of different maps and characters to play with.

The biggest novelty is the Game Lab tool, which allows players to modify more than 200 different game parameters and thus create their own versions of multiplayer modes. In addition, the cooperative Wolfpack mode known from the previous part has been significantly expanded, which is now a separate multiplayer module called The Wolfpack Experience, enriched with its own story and additional variations. Technically, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag uses the capabilities of the AnvilNext engine, which the developers from Ubisoft also used in Assassin’s Creed III and Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation. It offers a high-quality visual environment with many details and natural-looking animations of the movement of characters and objects.

Title: Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Genre: Action

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag minimum requirements:

OS: Windows Vista, 7 or 8.

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad Q8400 2.6 GHz / AMD Athlon II X4 620 2.6 GHz.

RAM: 2GB.

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 / AMD Radeon HD 4870 (512MB VRAM with Shader Model 4.0 or better)

Disk Space: 30 GB.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows Vista SP2 / 7 SP1 / 8 (both versions 32 / 64bit).

Processor: Intel Core i52400S@2.5GHz or AMD Phenom II x4940@3.0GHz or higher

Memory: 4 GB RAM or more

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon HD 5850 (1024 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or better

Supported graphics cards at launch: Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 or better, GT400, GT500, GT600, GT700 series or AMD Radeon HD 4870 or better, HD 5000, HD 6000, HD 7000 series.

Note: Latest GeForce drivers tested: 320.49 for all series. Latest Radeon drivers tested: 13.1 for Radeon HD 4000, and 13.4 for Radeon HD 5000 and above. The laptop versions of these cards may work but are NOT officially supported.

