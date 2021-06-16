Assassin’s Creed series is being developed for Netflix by Vikings writer Jeb Stuart

The most recent title Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the popular video game series brought Ubisoft the most successful year in the entire franchise to date. In the area of ​​video game adaptations, things didn’t look so good in the end: The elaborately designed movie with Michael Fassbender could not convince either the fans or the critics, which led to the sequel plans being put on hold without further ado.

Instead, Netflix stepped in last year and announced an Assassin’s Creed series. A complete franchise with a live-action series as well as an animated series plus films is planned. It starts with the live-action series by producer Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of Ubisoft, which has already been eagerly awaited by many fans of the series.

Die Hard and Vikings writer develops Assassin’s Creed series

In the meantime, the production is taking shape: Jeb Stuart has been hired as the author and possible showrunner of the “Assassin’s Creed” series. Stuart is known as a screenwriter for numerous action films such as the cult films “Die Hard” with Bruce Willis, “On the Run” with Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee, and “And Again 48 Hours” with Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte.

He is currently developing the new series Vikings: Valhalla for Netflix as a continuation of the successful Viking series. Apparently, the streaming service is extremely satisfied with its work, so that it should now implement the “Assassin’s Creed” series. Nothing is known about the plot itself, and a first cast has not yet been found.

Most recently, Jason Altman, head of Ubisoft Film and Television in Los Angeles, commented on the plans for the new “Assassin’s Creed” series on Netflix as follows:

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped make the Assassin’s Creed brand a legendary franchise. We’re very excited to be working with Netflix to create an Assassin’s Creed series and developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe. “

Netflix is ​​planning further video game adaptations

Netflix has recently achieved enormous success with video game adaptations, be it with the Witcher series of the Witcher saga, which is now being expanded as an extensive franchise with further productions, to anime adaptations such as “Castlevania” and others.

For this reason, Netflix is ​​not only massively expanding its range of video game adaptations to popular titles such as Resident Evil, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, Splinter Cell, or The Division. In the future, you would like to get involved in games with your own developer studio.