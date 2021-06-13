Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Discovery Tour is called Age of the Vikings and will be released in fall 2021

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has of course been part of Ubisoft Forward and in addition to a first glimpse into the second DLC The Siege of Paris and a possible outlook on a third story expansion in the second post-launch year , the Discovery Tour has now been officially announced, with the very appropriate title: The Age of the Vikings .

Viking Age, the Discovery Tour for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

As in AC Odyssey and Origins, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” will also feature a Discovery Tour. The release of it is planned for autumn 2021 and will bring players closer to the age of the Vikings.

What is the Discovery Tour? With this learning mode, the Valhalla game world can be explored interactively and free from any violence. The tour was developed together with experts in order to make knowledge about the era of the Vikings authentically tangible and to incorporate it into the world of AC Valhalla as historically as possible.

How much does the mode cost? The Discovery Tour will be completely free of charge for all Assassin’s Creed Valhalla owners. The planned update in autumn will simply integrate the mode into the game. A standalone, digital PC version can also be purchased, which is available via Ubisoft Connect.

Post-launch content will continue in 2022

Ubisoft also confirms that AC Valhalla will also receive full support for a second year. This includes many other free content and events. From now on, this also includes the Basim gear, which is already available via Ubisoft Connect. The one-hand sword will also follow in the next few weeks a new weapon.

The second DLC will be released in the summer of 2021. The Siege of Paris is part of the Season Pass, but can also be purchased separately.