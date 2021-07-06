Games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC Now Supports PS5 DualSense Features

It looks like DualSense is becoming more and more popular among casual gamers and developers – recently PlayStation 5 controller support was added to Metro: Exodus on PC, and now it’s time for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Unfortunately, just like on the PS5 itself, the Ubisoft team put a bit of effort into realizing the gamepad’s capabilities – the one that stands out the most is pulling the bowstring when the right trigger of the controller struggles a bit before firing. 

Otherwise, nothing special, but the trend is good – the DualSense features are actively used on the PS5, and now support appears in one way or another on the PC.

