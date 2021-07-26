at Buckingham Palace he keeps a photo of the Sussexes

Elizabeth II did not “erase” from her life neither her nephew Harry nor his wife Meghan Markle. In spite of Megxit; in spite of the recent Attacks of the Sussexes on the royal family (accused in theshock interview to Oprah Winfrey even of racism); in spite of Prince Harry who via podcast has compared court life to “a middle ground between a zoo and a Truman show. The proof of Her Majesty’s infinite patience? tra family photos, The Queen retains a rare sussex shot, immortalized on the day of their official engagement. An image that has never been seen in public.

Elizabeth preserves the portrait at Buckingham Palace, framed by a bouquet of flowers. From how much it is there it is not known. However, it has only now been discovered that the sovereign has left Windsor Castle – where she spent much of the coronavirus era – for meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Palace. The first face-to-face hearing since the pandemic began. During the meeting, the sovereign had behind her, as usual, a series of family photos. Including, as he points out People, the rare shot of Harry and Meghan, framed by a bouquet of flowers.

A few days ago the Sussexes welcomed the second child Lilibet, baptized with nickname with which as a child the sovereign great-grandmother was called in the family. A clear tribute to the queen grandmother, according to some royal watchers. Theyet another rudeness of the Sussexes to the Queen. according to others. Why Harry and Meghan, before they call Lilibet their daughter, they would not have asked for the permission of the sovereign. Putting it in front of the fait accompli. Her Majesty, according to royal expert Angela Levin, would be inviperita. Even if it were true, his (official) reaction is textbook. The photo of Harry and Meghan arranged (artfully?) behind his back during an important official meeting, would overcome the royal indifference with which he has so far faced the rancorous utterances of the Sussexes.

