Atomic Heart: Microsoft announces extraordinary shooter at E3 2021

At the Xbox and Bethesda showcase at E3, Microsoft announced a new first-person shooter called Atomic Heart, which was developed by the Russian studio Mundfish and is reminiscent of the BioShock games.

Atomic Heart: futuristic action in the Soviet Union

In “Atomic Heart” you go into an alternative reality that was set in 1955 in the Soviet Union. Technological advances such as holograms and robots are already here. Now you have to investigate the mysterious incidents in a production facility from the first-person perspective as Special Agent P-3 of the KGB

In the trailer, which is accompanied by Russian techno music, you can see a lot for a short period of time. From metal monsters to robots to telekinesis, Mundfish used a colorful palette of sci-fi elements for this title. In addition, over 30 different types of weapons can be made.

What exactly awaits the players remains to be seen, but there will definitely be a good dose of futuristic action.

“Atomic Heart” will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PCs, but a release period is not yet known. However, the game should be included directly in the Xbox Game Pass from the day of publication.