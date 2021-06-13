Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Biggest trailer surprise of the evening

Today’s edition of the Ubisoft Forward event ended with a real blast, because at the end a longer trailer for the upcoming action-adventure “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” was published. Further details were also revealed about the game, which is based on the award-winning film by James Cameron of the same name.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – the game takes you into a never seen corner of the alien world

The game is being developed by Massive Entertainment (“Tom Clancy’s The Division”) in cooperation with James Cameron’s film production company Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. The latest version of the Snowdrop Engine, which was already used in “The Division”, serves as the technical framework.

It should bring the alien world “Pandora with all its beauty and danger to life in an immersive, open-world” – and be explorable from the first-person perspective. Incidentally, the title of the work already suggests: It will not be the areas of the cinema that will be explorable, but the Western Frontier , a “never-before-seen part of Pandora.”

It promises a “living and reactive world that is inhabited by unique creatures and new characters.” You will also have to deal with the human troops of the RDA who want to exploit the planet for their own purposes.

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” is in development exclusively for the next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S as well as the PC and is expected to be released sometime in 2022 .

