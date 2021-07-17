avenge star friend Meghan Markle – Time





Jade Oricchio July 16, 2021

He who hurts with a scarf, with a scarf perishes. The Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra, has publicly snubbed the Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. A way to avenge the friend of the heart Meghan Markle? It all happens on Saturday, July 10th. The Dukes of Cambridge make their entrance to Wimbledon to watch the tennis final between Karolina Pliskova and Ashleigh Barty (then winner) and the public, as a sign of respect for the Royal Family, give them a long applause. Only one woman deliberately ignores them and is precisely the Indian actress, model and singer as well as UNICEF ambassador.

In the movie of the Daily Mail, which has gone viral on the web, priyanka is seen, sitting two rows above the Royal Box, who settles her white scarf and avoids crossing the gaze of Kate and William. Not a coincidence because he will repeat the gesture shortly after when he finds the royals on the balcony of the splendid Centre Court in Wimbledon. It seems that the actress wanted to send a clear signal of solidarity to her close friend Meghan (she was at Archie’s baby shower and was among the very first to know him, nda) who in the now famous interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7th, accused the Windsors of racism and indifference towards her requests for help and Kate of having made her cry for the bridesmaids’ clothes on the occasion of the wedding with Harry.

But there is more to it than that. Priyanka Chopra’s idea of arranging her scarf to ignore unwelcome people reminded many that William did the same thing to Meghan in 2018. It was December 25 and outside the Sandringham Church, the televisions captured an embarrassing moment: Meghan had turned to talk to William but the prince had pretended not to notice it by settling the blue scarf for a long time. So much so that the Duchess of Sussex turned around again and sketched a smile. A precedent that, apparently, has set a precedent.

Loading... Advertisements

it’s Priyanka Chopra not applauding to the Prince’s arrival for me pic.twitter.com/ZFDvw11F11 — ruru Free Britney (@selg_simp) July 13, 2021