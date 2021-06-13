Games

Battlefield 2042: All 4 game modes at a glance

Posted on
Shortly after the official announcement of Battlefield 2042, the first details about the game were already published. In addition to the cards and special skills, the four-game modes that await you in the new part of the series have now been introduced.

Battlefield 2042 will have four game modes

With The Full Scale of War, which includes Conquest and Breakthrough, EA is integrating two popular modes into the new game. Up to 128 players can now take part at the same time.

Due to the high number of participants, the game will be spread over different areas during the conquest, which means that the large cards can be used well.

In the breakthrough, two teams compete against each other for different sectors, with one group defending the area and the other trying to win it over. The site offers new tactical opportunities to use the large teams strategically.

© EA / PlayCentral.de

Not much is known about the third game mode of “Battlefield 2042”. The danger zone should ensure an intense experience that combines various sandbox elements from the series.

In addition, there will be a fourth, previously unknown mode. This is listed as [REDACTED] on the official website, more information will be available at EA Play Live on July 22nd. This mysterious option is aimed specifically at long-time fans and should bring completely new possibilities with it.

The full extent awaits you

In order to shorten the waiting time for the unveiling a little, the world premiere on June 13th will feature gameplay for “Battlefield 2042” for the first time.

The game developed by DICE will be released on October 22, 2021, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X / S and PCs and will put you in a post-modern war setting. An environment that is as authentic as possible is complemented by futuristic elements.

