Battlefield 2042: First gameplay trailer brings back memories of Battlefield 3

While Battlefield 2042 was officially unveiled with a first reveal trailer a few days ago, a first gameplay trailer was published as part of the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase. In it, we get to see some moving scenes from the battlefield that is reminiscent of old times in “Battlefield 3” and are quite convincing.

We have included the gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 below these lines.

First gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042

In the video, we are shown, among other things, the kaleidoscope card that the high-rise buildings in Songdo in South Korea have in store for you. Here you can zip lines between the skyscrapers, while a huge sandstorm can approach and change the conditions on the battlefield significantly. The trailer also shows how many creative options you have again to take out your opponents. For example, you can let a quad loaded with explosives drift over the edge of a high-rise building in order to target an enemy helicopter.

“Battlefield 2042” will be released on October 22nd for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC. The three editions of the game can already be pre-ordered on all platforms. On July 22nd, DICE will unveil the second experience in “Battlefield 2042” as part of EA Play. This all-new game mode is a love letter to all Battlefield fans that will delight long-time players. The third experience, Hazard Zone , is a new, squad-based, all-game type of game that takes a modern approach to multiplayer gaming within the Battlefield franchise. Further details will be announced shortly after the game’s release.