Games

Battlefield 2042: First gameplay trailer brings back memories of Battlefield 3

Posted on
© EA

While Battlefield 2042 was officially unveiled with a first reveal trailer a few days ago, a first gameplay trailer was published as part of the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase. In it, we get to see some moving scenes from the battlefield that is reminiscent of old times in “Battlefield 3” and are quite convincing.

We have included the gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 below these lines.

First gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042

In the video, we are shown, among other things, the kaleidoscope card that the high-rise buildings in Songdo in South Korea have in store for you. Here you can zip lines between the skyscrapers, while a huge sandstorm can approach and change the conditions on the battlefield significantly. The trailer also shows how many creative options you have again to take out your opponents. For example, you can let a quad loaded with explosives drift over the edge of a high-rise building in order to target an enemy helicopter.

“Battlefield 2042” will be released on October 22nd for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC. The three editions of the game can already be pre-ordered on all platforms. On July 22nd, DICE will unveil the second experience in “Battlefield 2042” as part of EA Play. This all-new game mode is a love letter to all Battlefield fans that will delight long-time players. The third experience, Hazard Zone , is a new, squad-based, all-game type of game that takes a modern approach to multiplayer gaming within the Battlefield franchise. Further details will be announced shortly after the game’s release.

 

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

258
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
139
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
128
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
115
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
81
Entertainment

Will Cardi B Have a Big Role at SummerSlam?
76
News

Rúben Dias Voted Best Player in the Premier League, Guardiola Best Coach
73
Entertainment

Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie
68
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
58
News

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar Scorer and Decisive Assist With Brazil
52
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown: Age, Private Life and Films of the Actress
To Top