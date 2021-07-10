Battlefield 2042 Returns Fan Favorite Cards – Rumored, and Metro

EA hosted a broadcast of The Future of First Person Shooter, which confirmed one of the rumors about Battlefield 2042 – the secret mode from DICE LA ( Ripper Effect ) will return the favorite maps of the series fans.
According to blogger Tom Henderson, who has already talked about this mode, the maps will include:
- ” Wake Island ” from the Battlefield 1942
- Arica Harbor from Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- ” Operation Metro ” from Battlefield 3
- ” Caspian border ” from Battlefield 3
- ” Operation Lockdown ” from the Battlefield 4
- ” Siege of Shanghai ” from the Battlefield 4.
Battlefield 2042 launches October 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. Secret Mode will officially launch on July 22nd on EA Play Live.