Battlefield 2042 Returns Fan Favorite Cards – Rumored, and Metro

EA hosted a broadcast of The Future of First Person Shooter, which confirmed one of the rumors about Battlefield 2042 – the secret mode from DICE LA ( Ripper Effect ) will return the favorite maps of the series fans.

According to blogger Tom Henderson, who has already talked about this mode, the maps will include:

” Wake Island ” from the Battlefield 1942

Arica Harbor from Battlefield: Bad Company 2

” Operation Metro ” from Battlefield 3

” Caspian border ” from Battlefield 3

” Operation Lockdown ” from the Battlefield 4

” Siege of Shanghai ” from the Battlefield 4.

Battlefield 2042 launches October 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. Secret Mode will officially launch on July 22nd on EA Play Live.