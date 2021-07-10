Games

Battlefield 2042 Returns Fan Favorite Cards – Rumored, and Metro

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

EA hosted a broadcast of The Future of First Person Shooter, which confirmed one of the rumors about Battlefield 2042  – the secret mode from DICE LA ( Ripper Effect ) will return the favorite maps of the series fans. 

According to blogger Tom Henderson, who has already talked about this mode, the maps will include:

Loading...
Advertisements
  • ” Wake Island ” from the Battlefield 1942
  • Arica Harbor from Battlefield: Bad Company 2
  • ” Operation Metro ”  from Battlefield 3
  • ” Caspian border ” from Battlefield 3
  • ” Operation Lockdown ” from the Battlefield 4
  • ” Siege of Shanghai ”  from the Battlefield 4.

Battlefield 2042 launches October 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. Secret Mode will officially launch on July 22nd on EA Play Live. 

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

374
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
311
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
288
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
274
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
257
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
236
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
236
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
219
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
197
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
188
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
To Top