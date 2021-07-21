News

Beatrice of York at Wimbledon hands on the belly as Meghan

bYorker as Meghan Markle. The 32-year-old princess was photographed at Wimbledon while touching his belly. Exactly as the Duchess of Sussex did while she was pregnant with Archie and then Lilibeth “Lili” Diana. Except that the former interpreter of Suits she has always been criticized for this obvious as well as natural gesture, while in the case of the eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew the press has not stopped.

Mrs. Mapelli Mozzi, however, showed up with a pol dot dress in the Royal Box with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with whom she married secretly last July 17. Only his parents, sister Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were present.

What a belly… polas Beatrice of York!

The expectant mother presented herself, in particular, with a white midi dress with black Polka dots MrSelf Portrait of 446 pounds, equal to about 500 euros. The dress with sleeves a bit ‘puff with white strap at the waist is declined with flounces on the hem. In some ways it recalled the vintage wedding dress, borrowed from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Beatrice of York

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

A dress created for the sovereign by Sir Norman Hartnell in the sixties and adapted by the court designer, Kelly, Angela. In navy blue instead the husband of Italian origin.

The couple appeared very close-knit. The son should arrive by autumn. Buckingham Palace has announced the arrival of the new royal baby last May. It will be the eleventh in line to the throne.

iO Woman ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


