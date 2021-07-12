Beauty for New York, Daniella Chávez Sums up Her Vacation

Daniella showed us her beauty throughout New York, summarized her vacation in 30 attractive seconds full of charms and buildings

One of the most beautiful and popular models today in the Instagram application is the Chilean Daniella Chávez who recently was on vacation in New York and managed to share a lot about her journey and today we will show you a small summary that she made us about that.

That’s right, a few hours ago he shared an attractive 30-second video, in which he was in charge of summarizing a little bit all the activities he did in the great city of New York, where he had the opportunity to spend excellent moments with his family enjoying the most beautiful tourist places and of course taking photos at all times.

Right at the beginning of the video, we can appreciate the exact moment in which he was heading towards the city as well as some of his activities such as the rides he took by helicopter, in which he had the opportunity to record very interesting and beautiful videos with aerial views of the great city.

Of course, she was also walking through Times Square, one of the most popular and touristic places in the world in which she models in different ways with a skirt with a nice outfit and also dressed as Spider-Woman, a tremendous entertainment for all present and internet users.

There is no doubt that his trip was unique and in this same he had the opportunity to also spend the 4th of July, so he did some photographic sessions to celebrate it and model it in different places with outfits related to the United States flag.

Of course, he also took a bike ride through Central Park, a large and beautiful park that is in the center of all the buildings and where he had a view from his hotel so he managed to enjoy it very much.

But that’s not all. Daniella also visited some viewpoints and had the opportunity to see the fireworks in the celebration of the freedom of that country. She took advantage of every moment and documented it for us.

There is no doubt that the Influencers from Chile know very well how to enjoy the fruits of her career and she also knows how to perfectly combine her work with her personal life without the need to stress.