Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, love escape to Capri

A few days after making their love official with a kiss on Instagram, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have decided to indulge in a romantic holiday in Capri. The most beautiful and envied couple of the moment arrived on the “blue island” aboard the luxurious yacht «Valerie», 85 meters long, six decks, elevator, nine cabanas, swimming pool and helipad. Their walk hand in hand in via delle Botteghe has not gone, as is obvious, unnoticed. Everyone has them recognized, applauded, and many have taken advantage of it to shoot photos and selfies.

And to think that Capri was to be the evocative scenery of J.Lo’s wedding. with Alex Rodriguez. But marriage (for her it would have been the number four), due to breakup last April, jumped. And Jennifer on the island of the Gulf of Naples arrived with her return love: Ben Affleck. The two they were engaged in 2002. Then, in January 2004, the farewell. A break from which, according to Page Six, “Jennifer had been destroyed”. The singer, one of the sexiest women on the planet, since then «he always saw Ben as the one who had escaped”. In fact, it seems that it was Lopez who said enough is enough. «She dreamed of children, she wanted to start a family, he did not want to give up his bachelor lifestyle. At one point Jennifer got tired of waiting. But when he put an end to the relationship, he had the heart in pieces».

Seventeen years have passed since then. The time of grief is long gone. And the Bennifer reunion has become official: the singer on July 24, after celebrating his fifty-second birthday with the forty-eight-year-old actor in Saint-Tropez (always on the yacht «Valerie»), he posted a photo of one of their French kiss. And now, to tell their newfound love, there are photos and videos that immortalize them during the romantic walk hand in hand in Capri.

