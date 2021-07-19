Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children

Is it just the babysitter we would like, isn’t it? Ben Affleck unfurled the best of his arts as a Hollywood dad trying to win the heart of Emme Muniz, the 13-year-old daughter of Jennifer Lopez, to prove to the pop star that he has changed and can make it to earn his trust.

As if JLo needed more demonstrations, in reality in all the photos that portray the old-new couple she appears super in love, while looking for Affleck for a kiss or to shake his hand. The Bennifers are back and this time they seem to want to do things even more seriously, making their children known.

That’s why Ben Affleck was paparazzi in the company of Emme (but without his twin brother Max) while taking her for a walk around the Universal CityWalk theme park in Universal City, California. Together with Ben and Emme, who has now grown up and has chosen a style of her own with electric blue hair, two of the actor’s children have also joined. Born from the marriage between Affleck and Jennifer Gardner, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, participated in the trip, leaving their older sister, Violet, at home instead.

Ben Affleck proved to be a great babysitter (or stepfather that you want to say) taking the boys for a walk around the park and holding in their hands a large bag of pretzels, soft drinks and water for everyone. In short, the boys must not have been bored together with Ben. In any case, this is not the first family outing, already in recent weeks JLo and Ben had taken Emme, Max and Samuel to Universal Studies, spending a pleasant day together. Ben Affleck seems to have managed to win the favor of the twins and the heart of ” Jenny from the Block “.

