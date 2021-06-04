Ben Affleck’s Father Was Unaware Of His Son’s Reunion With Jennifer Lopez

Timothy Affleck told The Sun this Friday that he had no idea that the artists were once again very close, 17 years after their engagement ended.

“Of course I’ve heard of her,” he said. “But I had no idea about any of this. I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them, and they share with me what they want to share,” he added.

Timothy, 77, who is also the father of actor Casey Affleck, also pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic prevented him from seeing his children, hinting that maybe that was why he wasn’t aware of the matter. “I haven’t seen my kids for a long time, because of work and Covid,” he explained.

But it didn’t stop there and reacted to rumors that 48-year-old Ben was longing for 51-year-old Lopez to approach him long before they’d reconnected. “I have never heard such nonsense at all,” he said.