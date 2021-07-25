Best wishes Jennifer Lopez, fashion icon with a flamboyant style

di house in the Bronx, perfectly at ease on the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez it was born under the sign of rap and has evolved into a style icon of street style chic and sporty fashion. Champion of philosophy “go big or go home”, today she turns 52 and we celebrate her with her looks that have made history.

Jennifer Lopez, queen of couture leggings

Born in the Bronx, New York City to parents of Puerto Rican descent, Jennifer Lopez she took her first steps in the world of entertainment as a hip-hop dancer. In the early 90s she moved to Los Angeles where she studied acting and began her acting career. But even from the heights of world fame she will never forget her first love for dance and fitness, which leads her every day to practice intense training sessions. For this to 52 years she is one of the most toned and statuesque stars around. For some time now his collection of leggings and tank tops has entered the legend and the chromatic combinations are eternal sources of new gym-wear trends. Last but not least, JLo is a true master in the art of elevating the casual/sporty look, which she wears even in moments of relaxation. His iconic accessories are sunglasses and sneakers, the latter of which he has an infinite collection.

The day fashion, classic with a glam touch

Wide-brimmed hats, straight skirts, cocktail dresses. Blazers, bon ton coats, key denim pieces and floating silk suits. In day fashion JLo sticks to the canons of timeless elegance, comfortable but always modernized by a trendy glam touch. His stylist Rob Zangardi fears nothing: monochromatic looks, bright prints, bold colors. And maximum attention to accessories, real style accents that cyclically launch new universal fashion diktats. from Birkin of Hermes to the tote of coach, passing through the most iconic pumps of Casadei and Christian Louboutin. And the cuissardes boots of course. In polished gold and with a dizzying plateau, like those of Valentine worn in late June.

The most scenic red carpet looks ever

The sothedness of day fashion translates into absolute sumptuousness when it comes time for shows and red carpet. With the passage of time the clothes become more and more majestic and scenographic and among the most important concerts and awards there is ample room to make a thousand experiments of customized high fashion. What never fails? The sexy touch!

From the mega bow of Valentine to the cascade of rhinestones of Versace, from the degradé sequins of Zuhair Murad to the masterpiece of yellow organza sun of Maison Yeya, up to the scenographic crags of Giambattista Valli, the important thing is to amaze. With the most dazzling shades and with the most cheeky slits and necklines. With the volumes mounted to the maximum and with the rarest and most precious textures. From Versace’s Jungle Dress onwards (worn on February 23, 2000), anything is possible for her. Just add the showy jewels, each time in strict, very precise pendant with the tint of the dress.

