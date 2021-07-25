best wishes to one of the sexiest women in the world

Today, Sunday, May 16, Megan Fox blows out 35 candles: the American actress and model began her career on the small screen in 2001 starring in minor parts in several TV series until reaching, in 2004, success with the series Hope & Faith and with the perfect interpretation of the character of Mikaela Banes in the first two films of the saga Transformers. Megan it’s always been beautiful this is why, at the age of 13, she won numerous prizes at the American Modeling and Talent Convention hilton head; in 2008 and 2009 the model was instead ranked 1st among the sexiest women in the world according to the magazine FHM.

Also between 2008 and 2009 Fox, recently of age, appeared on the most important Covers from all over the world: from Cosmo Girl at FHM passing through of GQ, Elle and Esquire. At just 24 years old Megan is chosen as the testimonial of the advertising campaign of Giorgio Armani Underwear and Jeans together with the football champion Cristiano Ronaldo and for several years the model collaborates with the Italian fashion house. Giorgio Armani himself had stated that Megan embodied his vision of beauty of women: “free, self-confident, endowed with strong femininity, sensuality and strength”. Also in 2010 the actress was chosen by Motorola as an exceptional testimonial for the commercial broadcast during the superbowl final and, in 2013, he took part in a promotional commercial for the successful video game Call of Duthy.

However Megan Fox in recent years had (and still is) disappeared drastically from the scene of Hollywood; many had initially attributed to the husband of the beautiful (now ex) the cause of this. Brian Austin Green and Megan, both actors, had in fact met on the set of the film Hope and Faith and right there the spark had broken out between the two. Megan was only 18 at the time but, despite the age difference, in June 2010 the two actors were married in a private ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii and their marriage produced 3 children, Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green. Megan and Brian said goodbye officially in 2020 even though already in 2015 a separation between the two had been announced but shortly after they were reunited. “We had a wonderful relationship and I will love her forever and I know she will always love me too; we will always be a united front for children”, said the model’s ex-husband during an episode of his podcast Context.

Shortly after announcing her divorce from her husband, the model was paparazzi with her current boyfriend, the rapper Machine Gunn Kelly known in 2019 on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass: the lightning strike between the two would be triggered, once again, during the shooting. Private life apart from Megan Fox, it does not seem to feel the passing of the years and, despite many claim that the actress has succumbed more and more to the call of botox and filler, with its large and magnetic ones heavenly eyes and his physique again sinuous and sexy, Megan is still one of the most envied and desired women in the world!