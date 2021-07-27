Black Panther 2 and Angelina Jolie in Eternals by Chloé Zhao

marvel shows muscles. What if Luke, the new film Pixar set in the Cinque Terre, will only be released on Disney+; as for the masked heroes, the studio bets on cinemas. A celebratory supervideo says so of the evocative and affective force of the titles that have accompanied us in recent years, and of those that are about to arrive in the coming months and years.

Are the films included in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the one so loved and advertised by Martin Scorsese. A period of releases that goes from this summer until 2023, and that you can see in sequence below.

Angelina Jolie and ” Black Panther 2 “

It starts with Scarlett Johansson in Black Window and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: the first repeatedly postponed and to be released on July 9th; the second scheduled for September 3. But after the Oscar escaped to Chadwick Boseman, the controversy and the actor’s family who closed the tussle by saying “okay like that”, is the new title of Black Panther to make the news. It will be called Wakanda Forever (July 8, 2022). The other highly anticipated film, the first in which Angelina Jolie she tries her hand as a Marvel heroine after having rested on the dresser the horns of Maleficientis Eternals.

Not only for the star but also because the direction is Chloé Zhao, newly nominated for 2 Oscars (for Nomadland), which thus passes from the plains of Central America to special effects. The story, which also includes Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani, is to be immortal against enemy creatures called Deviant. Eternals it comes out on November 5th, and it seems to be the pioneering title of a new beginning for the show as it once was, that is, in the hall, attracted by hollywood’s leading names.

The other films are: Spider-Man: No Way Home (17 December 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022); Thor: Love and Thunder (6 May 2022); The Marvels (November 11, 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (17 February 2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023).

