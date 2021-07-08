Blade Joins Rogue Company

Studio First Watch Games and Publishing Hi-Rez Studios released another update in the second season shareware cross-platform command shooter Rogue Company About enterprise |. And the main innovation was the appearance of a new character, Switchblade.

A girl from a young age is constantly on the run and does not understand who and for what turned her life into hell. Blade agrees to join the Rogue Company as she has been promised to find out. Besides, she could use a respite.

In addition to Blade, the update has opened two more game modes. The new main mode will be “King of the Hill”, in which groups of six people try to hold out on a special point as long as possible until time runs out. And “Evacuation” will become a limited mode.

Another limited mode, Team Deathmatch 6 × 6, has appeared in the game. In it, the teams participate in skirmishes, and the first one to kill 50 opponents wins.

More information about all the innovations and changes can be found on the official website.