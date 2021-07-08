Games

Blade Joins Rogue Company

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Studio First Watch Games and Publishing Hi-Rez Studios released another update in the second season shareware cross-platform command shooter Rogue Company About enterprise |. And the main innovation was the appearance of a new character, Switchblade.

A girl from a young age is constantly on the run and does not understand who and for what turned her life into hell. Blade agrees to join the Rogue Company as she has been promised to find out. Besides, she could use a respite.

Loading...
Advertisements

In addition to Blade, the update has opened two more game modes. The new main mode will be “King of the Hill”, in which groups of six people try to hold out on a special point as long as possible until time runs out. And “Evacuation” will become a limited mode.

Another limited mode, Team Deathmatch 6 × 6, has appeared in the game. In it, the teams participate in skirmishes, and the first one to kill 50 opponents wins.

More information about all the innovations and changes can be found on the official website.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

348
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
310
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
266
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
239
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
233
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
214
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
212
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
205
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
196
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
187
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
To Top