Blizzard Spoke About Changes in Diablo II: Resurrected After Testing

Posted on
Diablo II: Resurrected completed its first round of testing in April. After him, the developers at Blizzard made some changes, which they shared only now.

Changes have been made to the graphical effects of spells such as Sorceress Lightning and Blizzard and Paladin’s Holy Cold to better match the style of the original. We also updated the graphical effect displayed when monsters are defeated or immobilized with spells, poisons, and other effects.

The animation speed of characters replenishing mana and health now better matches the filling of health and mana orbs, and the color of icons for weapons, armor, quest items, talismans, scrolls, gems, and potions has become more saturated.

Other changes:
  • It is now possible to toggle the display of item names by pressing one key.
  • The number of common cache tabs has been increased from one to three (each with 100 cells).
  • The tooltip for comparing item properties can now be enabled or disabled.
  • Adjusted the color of translucent maps to make them blend in less with their surroundings.
  • Three map settings: Mini-Map Left, Mini-Map Right, and Center / Full Screen.
  • The ability to turn on the clock.
  • Now the game will load faster, and no one can attack or harm the character during loading.
  • Removed additional sighs and screams added earlier.
The next stage of testing will take place in August. Players who pre-order it will be the first to get access to it, and shortly thereafter, open testing will begin for all players on both PC and consoles.
Diablo II: Resurrected will be released on September 23rd on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch.

