Blumarine, in Forte dei Marmi a pop up store inspired by Britney Spears

The interior of the Blumarine pop up store



Blumarine, emilian brand included in the holding company Italian Excellences, has inaugurated a pop up store in the heart of Versilia, in via Spinetti 11 in Forte dei Marmi. A temporary store that will see the brand of the group of Mark Marks next to other big names that already populate the central via fortemarmina. The new pop up store, with the size of about 40 square meters, will remain open from the first days of July until the end of September 2021, and will propose the Blumarine clothing and accessories collection at-i 21/22.

The main feature of the store is the interior design, inspired by the last show of the brand in which the setting and style were a reference to the two thousand years and its icons Britney Spears and Paris Hilton (see MFF of 25/2/2021). That was a collection that reworked a season of the most famous galmour ever, and Blumarine wanted to pay homage to it with bright, provocative colors. Not surprisingly, that collection proposed a certain sensuality, in which Blumarine insisted on the seductive talent that every woman can express, with ironic glamour, whim and sense of play.

Even the momentary store of Forte dei Marmi will have this feature, with an eccentric and spectacular peculiarity right from the window, where the Blumarine logo is completely covered with crystals. The rest of the store will be lit with expressive colors, fuchsia above all, which convey optimism, joie de vivre, and in evidence, that feminine sensuality that oscillates between irony and lightness. (reproduction reserved)