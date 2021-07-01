Borderlands 3 Free PC Game Download Full Version

Borderlands 3 is the third main installment in the renowned series of FPP shooters with RPG elements, which contributed significantly to the extraction of so-called raider shooters (it also includes productions such as Tom Clancy’s The Division, Anthem, or Warframe). The production introduces a number of changes and improvements to the known formula. Gearbox Software is responsible for developing and publishing this title (authors of previous parts of the series, as well as, but not limited to, the Brothers in Arms series). Free Borderlands 3 free download.

Borderlands 3 Plot

Borderlands 3 takes place five years after the events of the second part. This time, the plot focuses on mermaids, that is, women with mysterious and superhuman powers who play an important role in the universe of this series. Player heroes have to face the Children of the Vault cult, led by Calypso Twins: Syrena and her twin brother, who inexplicably also possess supernatural powers.

Borderlands 3 Mechanics

We start the game by choosing one of the four available characters. We will find here an expert in close combat (this time the character of this type is also a mermaid), as well as heroes who can summon useful creatures or use fighting with the help of robots and devices. It is important to note that each of the heroes now has more than one special ability (we are talking about the so-called “active” abilities; of course, there are more passive bonuses).

The basis of the game is to go through quite extensive places (this time we move not only on Pandora but also on other planets) and fight with enemies as part of the main and secondary missions. As we go through the adventure, we gradually develop our character and acquire equipment. As befits a looter marksman, equipment falling from enemies and found in chests has randomly generated stats and properties (some weapons have elemental attacks, for example, the number of which is higher than before). Additionally, weapons can now be modified with interchangeable parts.

Another notable change is the behavior of the NPCs in combat (we are talking about AI-controlled heroes that help us in some missions). In “threes” they can rescue the downed hero and put him back on his feet (previously only other players on the team could do this).

Download Borderlands 3 for Free

Title: Borderlands 3

Genre: RPG / Action / First Person ( FPS )

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Borderlands 3 minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (with the latest service pack)

Micro Processor : AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)

Memory : 6GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon ™ HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB) – For 1080p

Hard Disk Space: 75 GB

Borderlands 3 Recommended Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (with the latest service pack)

Micro Processor : AMD Ryzen ™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770)

Memory : 16GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon ™ RX 590 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB) – For 1440p

Hard Drive Space: 75 GB

How to download Borderlands 3: