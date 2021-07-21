News

Brad gets custody of the children, Angelina promises battle

Against all odds Brad Pitt, after six years of court battles for joint custody of childrenHas won the first round on Angelina Jolie. The star got the joint custody of five of the six children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The sixth, the nineteen-year-old Maddox being of legal age he is not subject to the judge’s decision (he has already testified against Pitt in the past and no longer even wants his last name).

Angelina Jolie, however, does not intend to give it to her ex-husband.

The diva, inviperita also because Judge John Ouderkirk did not allow the boys to testify against their father, has already announced that will appeal.

It was September 2016 when Jolie and Pitt, after eleven years together, left the world speechless announcing their separation. After years of legal battles the divorce was finalized in 2019, but the agreement on custody of children was still to be final. A point that has unleashed between the two ex-spouses an endless war with no holds barred. Angelina claims that Brad is a violent (e.g. once, drunkWould beaten Maddox during a trip on a private jet). Pitt has always rejected the accusations and for some years has also stopped drinking. The judge, before making his decision, wanted to listen to many witnesses, experts and psychologists. And in the end he established joint custody. In the opinion of Pitt’s lawyers the judgment is «complete and fair», for those of Jolie is only «provisional». Brad won the first round, but the time for battles (in court) is not over yet.

