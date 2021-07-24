Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the divorce judge removed from office

Angelina Jolie got a small win in her divorce case with Brad Pitt, after past hearings had been in favor of her ex-husband.

His lawyers had appealed against the decision not to remove the judge John Ouderkirk from her post for the relationships she had in the past with the plaintiff, and the judgment of the Court of Appeal proved her right.

It all started a few months ago, when Angelina Jolie’s lawyers had filed the request of change of the judge who presides over the divorce case between the beautiful actress and her ex-husband Brad Pitt – proceedings that have been going on for years in an attempt to find the agreement for the custody of the children. the Magistrate John W. Ouderkirk, who also celebrated the Jolie-Pitt marriage in 2014, allegedly concealed her professional relationships with the actor’s lawyers.

The California Supreme Court had, however, rejected Angelina’s request because it arrived out of time, since the star and her lawyers were aware of the appointment of the judge for two years already. Jolie’s legal staff appealed soon after, and now comes the ruling that could change the course of the trial.

A California Court of Appeals removed Ouderkirk from office: “The judge’s ethical violation, considered together with the information disclosed about his recent professional relations with Pitt’s lawyer, could lead an objective person, aware of all the facts, to feed a reasonable doubt on his ability to be impartial” – the court ruled, as revealed by the The Guardian.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, to protect their privacy as much as possible, decided to hire a private judge and the choice had fallen at the time fell on John Ouderkirk. “If you are going to play this role” – Jolie’s lawyer had previously said – “you have to abide by the rules, and the rules are very clear, they require maximum transparency. The issues that should have been disclosed have not been disclosed.”

the decision of the Court of Appeal could reopen the proceedings for the custody of the 6 children of Angelina and Brad, which had almost come to an end. The judge had in fact granted joint custody, as requested by Pitt, while his ex-wife had already prepared the appeal to try to obtain the annulment of that decision.