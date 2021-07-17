Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie without peace. Now they quarrel over bubbles – Chronicle

CORRENS (France) – The bubbles of the Muse de Miraval, the rosé produced in the Chateau in Provence that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have possessed, each 50 percent, for ten years and for which the umpteenth judicial quarrel of the former most beloved and envied couple in the world has begun, have a bitter taste. The divorce procedures, obtained in 2019, are still long and complex on many issues, and above all dramatic on the custody of the six children, obtained for five of them jointly by Pitt, but only temporarily. The eldest, Maddox, who is 19 years old and has been adopted, has in fact accused his father of…

CORRENS (France) – The bubbles of the Muse de Miraval the rosé produced in the Chateau in Provence that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they have each had 50% for ten years and for which theyet another legal dispute of the former couple most loved and envied in the world. The procedures of divorce, obtained in 2019, are still long and complex on many issues, and above all dramatic on thecustody of six children, obtained for five of them jointly by Pitt, but only temporarily. The major, Maddox, who is 19 years old and has been adopted, in fact he accused his father of domestic violence.

The company for the moment had not given problems, on the contrary: last year the two had returned together to Provence to launch the Fleur line, the only one intended only for rosé champagne. But now Angelina wants to get rid of her half, owned through a company with registered office in Luxembourg, the Nouvel Llc, because “it no longer makes any sense to be in business with him after what happened”. But to do so she needs the approval of her ex-husband, owner of the other 50 percent of the Chateau de Miraval through the Mondo Bongo Llc. Without her signature, Jolie can do nothing, and it seems that Brad is recalcitrant in this: there is a measure in the divorce case that places a temporary restraining order on all the couple’s assets. That is, the same are blocked until the end of the whole dispute. Jolie – but Pitt does not listen to her – has applied to a judge in Los Angeles so that this limitation can be suspended for the time of the signing. If there are no openings from the plaintiff, the two will face each other in court on September 22. Angelina argues that she “no longer wants to be the reluctant and ignored business partner.”

Behind the move of the actress and testimonial Onu there is an entrepreneur who has given his willingness to take over the share, but asked for it to be done quickly, and nouvel’s lawyer clearly told the judge: “Time is essential because the buyer has communicated that any delay could result in his withdrawal from the deal”. In a preliminary hearing in June, which Angelina had requested “for emergency”, the judge had not taken action because she “had failed to show immediate danger irreparable sentence or loss of immediate sentences to the property”. The value of the deal is valued at least 20 million euros, half of what the Brangelina paid in 2011, although the company in the meantime, thanks also to the change of winemakers, has acquired greater value. Proof of this is that a bottle of the Muse de Miraval auctioned for charity was sold for 2,600 euros. Only the packaging is offered on the market magnum (one and a half liters) between 255 and 265 euros according to the vintage. The production of the Chateau in the municipality of Correns, in the upper Var, is mainly focused on rosé wines, an expanding market both in Europe and in America. When the Brangelina family bought the vines, they relied on the Perrin family, who already owned estates in the area, for their processing.

