Brad Pitt, between rumors of flirtation and war with Angelina Jolie, embodies the ‘Roman nonchalance’ in the new Brijuni campaign

An eternal charm, worthy of the capital. Brad Pitt has been Brijuni’s brand ambassador since 2019 and it is no wonder that the style of the Roman fashion house and the Hollywood actor have successfully merged. The images of fresh release for the fall winter 2021/2022 campaign of the brand, which have as their protagonist the 57-year-old and undisputed sex symbol, are a further confirmation of this. Brad Pitt, captured by the target of the photographer Mikael Jansson, overlooking Los Angeles, from the terrace of Suite 64 of the iconic Chateau Marmont, the castle hotel set of many films and real life of celebrities for almost a century now.

Brad Pitt in Brijuni’s Autumn Winter campaign

Hair in the wind, dark glasses, Brad Pitt wears in the countryside that projects us to the cold seasons the knitwear and haute couture by Brijuni, as RWS certified tuxedos, that is, in wool that not only respects the quality standards but also the responsibility for the treatment of farms. The looks are often monochromatic, “idea of Roman nonchalance typical of Brijuni’s philosophy” that goes well with the classic elegance and at the same time contemporary and distracted, embodied by Brad Pitt.

Hollywood’s most coveted bachelor

While they look forward to the movies in theaters in 2022 that will see Brad Pitt star alongside Margot Robbie in Babylon and sandra bullock in Bullet Train, the star is only talked about in terms of alleged scoops and the women who dot his private life. Temporarily shelved the enthusiasm of the fans for the flashback with Jennifer Aniston (but we console ourselves with that of the Bennifers, namely Ben Affleck and JLo), Brad Pitt is at the center of the news for the long and thorny legal battle that pits him against the former Angelina Jolie and that has recently obtained a breakthrough with the granting of custody of the six children to the actor (Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 12).

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2008

To turn on the tabloids, however, is now the appearance of a new female figure, next to Brad: the colleague Andra Day, candidate for the statute of Best Actress at the last Oscars for his role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, where he plays the legend of jazz. The 36-year-old American was born as a singer.

Andra Day at the 2021 Oscars ceremony

According to The Mirror that first launched the gossip, the Day-Pitt spark would have taken place at the Academy Awards, where both were present (and beautiful). For the moment, however, no tangible clues or official confirmation of a new love of Brad, who remains the most coveted bachelor in Hollywood.