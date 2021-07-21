News

Brad Pitt’s victory over Angelina Jolie: actor gets custody of children


Brad Pitt Won. The plaintiff obtained joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie after a long legal battle. The actor has been fighting in court for nearly five years. Jolie and Pitt are the parents of six children, five of whom are minors: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

The turning point came after months of testimonies and childcare professionals who met the boys: Judge John Ouderkirk of Los Angeles, the actress had also tried to ask for their removal, refused the testimony of the couple’s children and Angelina went on a rampage. According to the plaintiff, the decision ruled out evidence relevant to the safety and well-being of the boys before deciding on the case. However, it is not clear what evidence this is.

People

Angelina Jolie wants a divorce, officially separated from Brad Pitt later this year

Also according to Jolie, the judge failed to adequately consider a section of the California code in which it is specified that ‘it is harmful to the best interests of the child if custody is entrusted to a person with a history of domestic violence’. Even in this case no details are provided about it, however last March the plaintiff’s lawyers presented a sealed document with information on the case.

Angelina Jolie again against Brad Pitt and sues teenage children

According to some sources, the plaintiff argues that the judge’s ruling is more of an “interim decision” and therefore will continue her legal battle. Pitt’s legal team responded by stating that the judge acted “fully and fairly and reached a decision after hearing experts and witnesses.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, since then a battle for custody of their six children has also begun.

