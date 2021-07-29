Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor got engaged… with an ex of Ariana Grande

ROME – Phoebe Dynevor, the elegant protagonist of Bridgerton, she got engaged. Fans of the Netflix series will be disappointed, however, to discover that, in real life, contrary to what everyone hoped for, Daphne does not team up with her co-star, Regè Jean-Page.

The actress would stay with Pete Davidson, a 27-year-old comedian also famous for being one of Ariana Grande’s boys. The two were linked by an official engagement for 4 months in 2018, as evidenced by the hit “Thank you, next”, in which the pop star sings: “Even almost got married, and for Pete, I’m so thankful”: “I almost got married and I’m very grateful for Pete.”

The evidence that would confirm the rumors

The rumors have been going on for several weeks but now there would be a clue to act as proof. Pete and Phoebe were seen wearing the exact same necklace, with a pendant bearing the initials “PD”. It is a symbol that brings them closer, according to the Daily Mail. She lives in London and he lives in America, so they live a long-distance relationship. Report that, somehow, Pete himself would have confirmed.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson each seen wearing IDENTICAL necklaces of their matching initials https://t.co/oBwDrW129F pic.twitter.com/zdt2jscXDU — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 16, 2021

In a virtual chat with students at Marquette University, the comedian revealed that he is romantically engaged right now. “I’m with my celebrity crush”, said the Saturday Night Live star without obviously mentioning Phoebe. The two would meet in February of this year when Bridgerton’s star was in New York