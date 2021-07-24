“Britney Spears and I invented the selfie (15 years ago)”

November 2006. In the middle of a party, Paris Hilton grabs a cell phone, points the camera lens at you and snaps a souvenir photo together with Britney Spears: the so-called selfies, a gesture that has become custom in recent years with the spread of Device increasingly Performing. Here, according to the American heiress it was precisely she to invent it that evening together with her singer friend.

«Fifteen years ago», wrote Paris on his Instagram page on the occasion of the National Selfie Day, posting a tweet where – already in 2017 – claimed to have been the first to scattarsi photos alone with your smartphone. “If the pager had One camera, I would take selfies with that too,” he told W Magazine. “My first self-check? I have one as a child. made with a machine disposable».

It is not clear if Paris Jokes or do you really think you’re a selfie pioneer, the fact is that the New York Times he wasted no time and immediately Denied the showgirl’s version. “It is believed that the author of the first self-purchase is Cornelius, Robert, in 1839,” says Professor Stephen Marino of the University of Southern California. “But there are many other cases, also of stars of the show».

Yes, because although Cornelius – historian entrepreneur of the sector – did not hold physically in hand the camera, in many – already at the beginning of the nine hundred – have taken familiarity with a gesture similar to what we know today. In the 1930s even the stick, ancestor of the current selfie stick, used by George Harrison for the famous photo in front of the Taj Mahal, india, in 1966.

Among the famous self-hires, those of Cindy Sherman, Andy Warhol and even Madonna. In short, Paris Hilton just has to get in line.

