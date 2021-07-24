Britney Spears and mental health stigma: “Misinformation fuels prejudice”

“I want my life back”, shouts Britney Spears before the los Angeles judges, tired of the legal protection that for 13 years has subjected all her actions to the protection of her father Jamie, tried by the consequences of mental discomfort hatched in the depths – between therapies, hospitalizations and rehabs – beyond the sparkle of the stage. When in 2007, after a nervous breakdown, the singer was photographed with shaved hair while lashing out at the paparazzi in the street, she was labeled as “crazy”, “out of mind”, “out of control”: words repeated endlessly, giving life to a cruel and superficial narrative in which she dominated the stigma towards mental health.

In front of Judge Brenda Penny, Britney Spears expressed the pain caused to her by years of conservatorship and of spectacularization (as well as marginalization) media of his discomfort. “What did Britney lose? The hair!”, replied a contestant in a quiz on U.S. TV at the time of the breakdown of the artist. “The jug!”, was the reply of another competitor. Viewed from this angle, the artist’s story shows how our society is not yet able to look at mental illness without prejudice.

Even today, some diagnoses and the behaviors that accompany them awaken negative attitudes and rejection in people, without there being an authentic knowledge of the problem. Mental health, in fact, is talked about little or incorrectly. Yet the issue is of collective interest: even restricting the discourse to Italian estimates alone, one in four people every year experiences a mental health problem.

“Unfortunately, psychiatric disorders are still accompanied by a deep stigma. In the past it was a prejudice more related to care, to facilities such as psychiatric hospitals, at the time known as ‘asylums’. In Italy, thanks to Law 180, therapies have changed for decades and patients have been given back, by us doctors and institutions, an identity”, says to HuffPost Dr. Stefania Calapai, Director of the Angelo Azzurro Onlus Social Health Association and founder of the A-Head Project against the stigma of mental illness.

“The new psychiatry, in addition to relying on modern and effective drugs even in the most severe cases, is based on rehabilitation, therapeutic communities and social reintegration”, underlines Dr. Calapai, who highlights how, despite the efforts of doctors and institutions, at a social level prejudice persists. The specialist underlines how “the fight against stigma is possible through correct information” since “psychiatric illness is often scary precisely because it is not known. Very often the misinformation, first of all concerning sad news events, leads to mistakenly ‘schematizing’ the psychiatric patient as a violent subject”. Loading... Advertisements

Going beyond stigma would also allow sufferers to access care sooner and better. “In its mild forms, such as anxiety, mental discomfort can touch many people. And the pandemic has seen a dizzying increase in cases related to the psychiatric field. Only if you are properly informed and talk about it can the problem be addressed. Asking for help right away is easier to have a favorable prognosis”, says Dr. Calapai.

Recovery paths are also very important. The specialist highlights the role played by rehabilitation, especially with regard to the most serious patients: “The patient can be assisted at home, in residential or semi-residential facilities, in therapeutic communities that make up a real family. What matters is not to leave room for isolation, to bring people closer to daily activities, to allow them to open up to the world again with the consequent reintegration”.