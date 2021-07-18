Britney Spears and the post-outburst on Instagram addressed to her father

Britney Spears he no longer intends to remain passively silent. In her new Instagram post, the 39-year-old pop star leaks out anger at the way her career has been handled since 2008, the year of her emotional breakdown. A post addressed, first of all, to his father Jamie Spears, who has been in charge of Britney’s protection for 13 years, in such a claustrophobic and binding way that it has pushed fans to start the #FreeBritney movement.

https://www.instagram.com/britneyspears/

For her part, the singer, has entrusted her defense to Mathew Rosengart, shark-renowned lawyer and big customers like Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.

In the latest post published on Instagram, Britney Spears writes in no uncertain terms: “For those of you who enjoy criticizing my ballet videos, know that I’m not going to perform on any stage any time soon, with my father deciding what I wear, say, do or think! I’ve already done this for the last 13 years. Much better to share videos from the living room at home than from the stage in Las Vegas, where most people were so overwhelmed that they couldn’t even shake my hand. My supposed “support system” hurt me deeply. This protection has killed my dreams, all I have left is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very difficult to kill. Yet people still try! I didn’t like the way documentaries bring to light the most humiliating moments of my past… I have long since overcome all this. If you don’t like what I place, stop following me.

Immediately came a rain of comments, hearts, messages of support from Britney Spears fans, among which there are also Paris Hilton and Selma Blair. What is certain is that the former Disney starlet pulled out his nails, supported by the unconditional love of her children and boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

0:00 / 0:15 Free Britney Spears, the first victory of the singer and the request to “incriminate” her father

READ ALSO

Britney Spears, the phone call to 911 and the resignation of the manager