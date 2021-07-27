Britney Spears calls for removal from her father’s ‘yoke’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JULY 27 – Several times he had proclaimed to

wanting it ‘out’ and now she has gone from words to deeds: Britney

Spears, through his new lawyer Mathew Rosengart, has

officially asked the Superior Court of Los Angeles to

remove his father Jamie from the role of “legal guardian” of all

its assets: thus freeing the pop star from what

Rosengart himself called it “a Kafkaesque nightmare”.



In place of Jamie Spears, Rosengart asked that it be Jason

Rubin, “a qualified professional”, to take care of the

finances of the singer. Britney has a portfolio of 2.7 million

of dollars in cash and other assets of $57 million

Dollars. Rubin, according to his website, has extensive experience

in the management of complex trusts but also of cases of

financial exploitation of the elderly through the legal institution

of the “custodianship”, the same which, at the paternal request, is

was imposed on Spears in 2008 after a series of audiences

episodes of mental breakdown.



For years Britney had repeatedly complained about the yoke of

to which her father had subjected her: a golden prison, but still

always a prison, which the singer had described with

details to effect (“I would like another son”, he had said,

“but they do not allow me to remove the spiral”) during a

sensational hearing on June 23 in which she had intervened for the

first time “in voice”. On that occasion the pop star had

shot at his father and proclaimed his intention to sue

to him and the rest of the family. The move to replace would be

now the first act towards the total “liberation” of Britney in

a strategy that would lead Judge Brenda Penny to

review the validity of the custodianship. (ANSA).

