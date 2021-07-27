Britney Spears calls for removal from her father’s ‘yoke’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JULY 27 – Several times he had proclaimed to
wanting it ‘out’ and now she has gone from words to deeds: Britney
Spears, through his new lawyer Mathew Rosengart, has
officially asked the Superior Court of Los Angeles to
remove his father Jamie from the role of “legal guardian” of all
its assets: thus freeing the pop star from what
Rosengart himself called it “a Kafkaesque nightmare”.
In place of Jamie Spears, Rosengart asked that it be Jason
Rubin, “a qualified professional”, to take care of the
finances of the singer. Britney has a portfolio of 2.7 million
of dollars in cash and other assets of $57 million
Dollars. Rubin, according to his website, has extensive experience
in the management of complex trusts but also of cases of
financial exploitation of the elderly through the legal institution
of the “custodianship”, the same which, at the paternal request, is
was imposed on Spears in 2008 after a series of audiences
episodes of mental breakdown.
For years Britney had repeatedly complained about the yoke of
to which her father had subjected her: a golden prison, but still
always a prison, which the singer had described with
details to effect (“I would like another son”, he had said,
“but they do not allow me to remove the spiral”) during a
sensational hearing on June 23 in which she had intervened for the
first time “in voice”. On that occasion the pop star had
shot at his father and proclaimed his intention to sue
to him and the rest of the family. The move to replace would be
now the first act towards the total “liberation” of Britney in
a strategy that would lead Judge Brenda Penny to
review the validity of the custodianship. (ANSA).
