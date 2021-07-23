Britney Spears, ex-husband Kevin Federline defends her: ‘Free her from the legal protection of her father’

The rapper made his position public through his lawyer Vincent Kaplan, who gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight: “Kevin takes her seriously,” the lawyer said. “If protection has a deleterious effect, it must get rid of it. He wants her to be a happy person and mother.”

Britney Spears, who said enough about her father Jamie’s decades-long legal protection against her (THE STORY), also has the support of her ex-husband, rapper and dancer Kevin Federline. Federline’s lawyer, Vincent Kaplan, revealed it, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. These are Kaplan’s words: “Kevin Federline seriously supports her. If her father’s guardianship has a deleterious and damaging effect on her mental state, Britney must get rid of it. He wants the best possible environment for Britney in which she can live.” Britney Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007, and have two children: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

Federline "wishes her children can visit their mother whenever they want"



Britney Spears in court says enough to her father’s guardianship Loading... Advertisements Kaplan then added that Federline “wishes her children could visit their mother whenever they want. Keep in mind that when the protection began, the children were very young. We’re talking about two healthy, smart guys who are now 14 and 15 years old and can judge for themselves if things are going well or if something has changed.” Federline’s lawyer points out that his client was not involved in the proceedings on legal protection and indeed “kept away”. “He just hopes everything goes well,” Kaplan says on Federline.

"He wants Britney to be a happy person and mother"



Britney Spears, from her father’s conservatorship at the Free Britney. photo Federline, the lawyer added, “wants Britney “to be a happy person because this would make her a happy mother and of course I think that from her words we can all guess that she is under a huge amount of pressure. And people under pressure sometimes don’t make the same decisions that they would if they were completely left to their own free will,” kaplan says. “If she is able to manage herself in a way that does not endanger herself or her children if they were to be in her custody, Kevin would agree with the end of legal guardianship.”