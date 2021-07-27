Britney Spears finds her voice, she will speak in court – People

Britney Spears finds her voice in the legal battle that opposes her to the “master father”. During a procedural hearing, her lawyer Samuel Ingham informed Judge Brenda Penny that the singer “intends to speak in person before the court.”

Ingham has not indicated what the 39-year-old Britney intends to say, except that her speech on June 23 will concern issues at the heart of the protection that her father Jamie Spears has been exercising for years on her.

The story is intricate: it is since 2008, after the serious and public nervous breakdown of his daughter (his photos with his shaved head had then gone around the world), that Jamie has become the legal guardian of Britney’s assets and career, a role for which he is said to have paid about 130 thousand dollars a year. The legal term in California is “conservatorship” and several legal experts had immediately turned up their noses because this type of protection is generally applied to those who have mental disorders or are elderly.

For years Britney had not disputed the situation. Everything had changed last year when her lawyer had declared in the courtroom that the pop star was “strongly opposed’ to her father’s guardianship and would no longer sing in public if things had not changed. Jamie had countered that Britney’s fortunes have grown thanks to her financial acumen: from subzero a decade ago, to the 60 million dollars of the latest Forbes valuation.

The legal battle from the courtrooms had taken to the streets. Protesters of the #FreeBritney movement, which has gathered support across the board, from Cher to Paris Hilton, from Miley Cyrus to the American Civil Liberties Union organization, also yesterday had mobilized outside the Courthouse in Los Angeles while in London other fans mobilized to take the side of the singer.

According to her defenders, overcome the nervous breakdown, the pop star’s career has taken off again and Britney is back on the crest of the wave: she appeared in the series “How I Met Your Mother”, launched the single and video “Womanizer” which gave the climb to the charts, made world tours and brought to Las Vegas a show that sold out.

In addition to being a judge at X Factor, she advertised perfumes and a line of underwear. Most recently, the “New York Times” documentary released on FX and Hulu at the beginning of the year: in addition to following the singer’s career, first as a child star and then a teen-ager pop prodigy, the film directed by Samantha Stark puts the spotlight on Spears’ recent attempts to free herself from her father’s tutelage.

(ANSA).

Loading... Advertisements