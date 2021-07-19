News

Britney Spears gets seriously angry: “No live performances as long as my dad commands”

No live performances as long as my dad commands“. Britney he gets seriously angry. And this time, we are sure, nothing will be the same as before. It happens that on Instagram, a place that the American pop star usually uses to give signs of life and launch messages about his present and future, yet another post emerges. A country photo complete with “kiss my ass” and a text in the messages that immediately makes it clear what he wants to talk about. “For those who criticize my dance videos… know that I will not perform on any stage until my father decides what I have to wear, say, do, think”. In short Britney ‘shoots to zero’ on the paparino brace. “I did it for thirteen years“, she says and now even enough. ” I’d rather share a video while dancing from my living room than perform in Las Vegas,” Spears continues. And he adds, referring to the great vulnus of the whole battle #FreeBritney: “This tutelage killed my dreams, so all I have left is hope, and hope is hard to kill.” Then again: “People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is”. Finally, a rather peppery PostScript: “If you don’t want to see my precious culetto dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards… go read a fucking book!”

