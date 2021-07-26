“Britney Spears is suffering from dementia”: the “top secret” documents filed by her father in court

Britney Spears with dementia? It is the British tabloids that are dereating the bomb on the state of health of the singer of Baby one more time. second The Sun in fact, in one of the documents recently filed in court by the father of the singer, Jamie Spears, the man allegedly ticked the “dementia” box in the document justifying britney’s protection. To explain the detail is the journalist Mobeen Azhar, director of a documentary entitled The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, which will air on Wednesday 5 May on BBC Two.

“There are two options: Britney may have dementia and if that’s the case the world doesn’t know. The other option is actually more sinister. This is the idea that she does not suffer from dementia, but the protection team suggested that it has it because they want to get the protection through,” Azhar al explained. Daily Mail. The news sparked an immediate outcry from the official FreeBritney group. “They are just rumors and invented speculations in 2008 approved at the time by the judge to make it end up under guardianship”, they explain from the official account of the group of fans who defend their darling. Strictly speaking, they explain, Britney would not have been able to sing on tour, release albums and TV commercials in the meantime. Several US newspapers have asked for a comment from both the singer’s lawyers and those of her father Jamie on the news of dementia without having received confirmations or denials.