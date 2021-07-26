Britney Spears: “Just talk about my past”

Britney dances and protests. In a video posted on Instagram in which she dances on some of Indila’s songs, Britney Spears returns to the subject of documentaries that concern her.

«2021 is definitely better than 2020, but who would have said that it would have been so. There are so many documentaries about me, people giving his version of my life. What can I say? I’m really flattered! These documentaries are hypocritical… they criticize the media and then do the same thing. Damn, I don’t know you, but I would like to remind you that even if I have had very difficult moments in my life, the incredible moments have been even more».

And then: “I think people are mainly interested in the negative side of things. Should we not concern ourselves with the future? Why then focus on the negative and traumatizing facts of my past that date back so many years?».

In the same message, Britney says she wants to travel in the summer and wants to install a small Koi pond in the garden behind the house. “I know I’m weird, but hey, little things matter. They should put me on the cover of Better Homes &Gardens. I do so much Martha Stewart, that’s for sure. I hope you’re living great, or as Paris Hilton would say: sliving! I do.”

The message closes with a reference to Billy B, the make-up artist who appears in the BBC documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship and according to which the pop star would not have full control of her social media: “I never talk to Billy B, so it’s a bit strange. This is my Instagram».

In late March in another post Spears had said he had been crying for two weeks after seeing some snippets of the conservatorship documentary Framing Britney Spears. “I was judged insulted and humiliated by the media. I’m not perfect, but perfection is boring.”