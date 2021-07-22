Britney Spears: never again on a stage as long as her father is the guardian

Britney Spears he published a new post on Instagram, in which he takes issue with his father, sister and those who criticize his videos, letting it be known: “I will not perform on any stage, at least as long as my father will control what I wear, say, do or think”.”

The message comes a few days after the first post of the singer with the hashtag #FreeBritney, published to celebrate the authorization to choose a new lawyer.

In the content shared with their fans yesterday, July 18, the voice of “… Baby one more time” wrote:

“For those of you who choose to criticize my videos in which I dance… Feel I will not perform on any stage, at least until my father control what I wear, say, do or think. I’ve been done this for the last thirteen years. I’d much rather share the videos from my living room than go on stage in Las Vegas, where some people in the audience were so far away that they couldn’t even shake my hand.”



Loading... Advertisements

He added: “And no, I will not make up heavily, I will not try and try again on stage, and since I won’t be able to do business with remixes of my songs for years and I have to beg to put my new music on my show for my fans, then I stop“. Attacking his sister, he continued: “I don’t like my sister showing up at an awards ceremony and sang my songs. My so-called support system hurt me deeply. The ‘conservatorship’ killed my dreams. So, all I have is hope, the only thing in this world that’s hard to kill, even if people still try.”

Britney Spears, also in the same post, then stated: “I didn’t like the way documentaries brought to light humiliating moments from the past. I overcame all this and humiliated I was for a long time! And to the women who say it’s strange how I still have hope and confidence in fairy tales I say: ‘go fuck you‘! As I said, hope is all I have right now.” He concluded: “If you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room, or it’s not up to your standards, go and read yourself a fucking book!”.