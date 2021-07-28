Britney Spears Now I speak I battle against the master father

How can we forget that serious and public nervous breakdown of Britney Spears? It was 2008 and the life of the young and beloved pop star portrayed with her head shaved and out of control went around the world and changed the turn of her destiny. Twelve years have passed since then and Britney has long been trying to take back her life in the hands that in the meantime has been put under the tutelage of the father master. The hashtag #FreeBritney has long stood out on social media at alternate currents but so far nothing has changed. Now the legal case that opposes the pop star to the parent seems to have reached the decisive turning point.

Britney in fact informed Judge Brenda Penny that she “intends to speak in person before the court”. The news comes from his lawyer Samuel Ingham. The lawyer did not indicate what Britney, who is now 39 years old, is going to say. It is only known that her speech on June 23 will concern issues at the heart of the protection that her father Jamie Spears has been exercising for years on her.

Since 2008, after that blatant and shocking collapse, her father Jamie has become the legal guardian of Britney’s estate and career; a role for which he is said to be paid about 130 thousand dollars a year. The legal term in California is “conservatorship” and several legal experts had immediately turned up their noses because this type of protection is applied, in general, to those who have mental disorders or are elderly.

For years Britney had not disputed the situation. Everything had changed last year when her lawyer had declared in the courtroom that the pop star was “strongly opposed’ to her father’s guardianship and would no longer sing in public if things had not changed. Jamie had countered that Britney’s fortunes have grown thanks to her financial acumen: from subzero a decade ago, to the 60 million dollars of the latest Forbes valuation.

The legal battle from the courtrooms had taken to the streets. Demonstrators of the #FreeBritney movement, which has gathered support across the board, from Cher to Paris Hilton, by Miley Cyrus to the organization American Civil Liberties Union, even yesterday they had mobilized outside the Courthouse in Los Angeles while in London other fans mobilized to take the side of the singer.

According to her defenders, having overcome her nervous breakdown, the pop star’s career has taken off again and Britney is back on the crest of the wave: she appeared in the series “How I Met Your Mother”, launched the single and video “Womanizer” which climbed the charts, did world tours and brought to Las Vegas a show that sold out.

In addition to being a judge at X Factor, she advertised perfumes and a line of underwear. Most recently, the “New York Times” documentary released on FX and Hulu at the beginning of the year: in addition to following the singer’s career, first as a child star and then a teen-ager pop prodigy, the film directed by Samantha Stark puts the spotlight on Spears’ recent attempts to free herself from her father’s tutelage.