Britney Spears ready for marriage (#3)? The new ring on the finger leaves no room for doubt

The bells ring to the feast for Britney Spears who was photographed in Los Angeles along with boyfriend Sam Asghari and a huge, new, ring on her ring finger. Immediately the rumors multiplied: that Britney is engaged in secret with her long-time boyfriend? There are no certainties but only several shots, rather eloquent.

To take the photos of the scoop was the Daily Mail, who paparazzi the couple intent on a shopping tour. At the end of the day, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari went to Starbucks, getting a drink at the local’s drive thru. Britney, driving, sticks her hand out the window to retrieve the cardboard glass and right at that juncture the shimmer of the ring is captured by the camera.

Britney Spears and Sam Assghari have been together since 2016, when they met on the set of the music video Slumber Party of the pop star. Since then they have been inseparable and Asghari is often at Britney’s side, to publicly support her in her difficult path of self-affirmation from her father’s abusive guardianship. According to what the singer said in her moving speech to the Court of Los Angeles, among the injustices to which the protection of her father Jamie Spears subjects her there is also the obligation not to be able to marry and have children, so as not to penalize her career.

If the last photos showed the truth then, it is possible that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in secret, waiting for the right moment to come out into the open, perhaps with the end of the protection. One more reason then to hope for a happy ending, so that the #FreeBritney can finally come true and she can live with her future husband, far from the years of protection, happy and content.