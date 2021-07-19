Britney Spears returns to court: “I want to sue my father.” First victory: he can choose his lawyer

The judicial saga continues: with the voice at times broken by the emotion and strong of a new lawyer, Britney Spears, for 13 years under the legal guardianship of her father, has returned to speak before the Superior Court of Los Angeles asking to be freed from the “golden prison” that prevents her from leading an independent life. “I want to sue my father for abuse in the protection,” said the pop star speaking by phone, sometimes interrupted by tears: “I want to denounce him today. I want an investigation into him.” And again addressing Judge Brenda Penny who is investigating the case, Spears said she was often afraid that her guardians were trying to kill her by forcing her to take medication: “If that’s not abuse, I don’t know what else it can be.” A few hours after the first hearing, after that of June 23 in which she intervened through the voice, important legal support had come to the aid of Spears: the singer “deserves more autonomy” and has the right to choose her lawyer, had declared to the Superior Court of Los Angeles the libertarian association American Civil Liberties Union.

“With a new lawyer who truly represents me today I feel grateful”

It was the second time Spears spoke directly to the Court since she was placed under guardianship in 2008 after two important and public episodes of mental breakdown: after the hearing, the singer thanked fans on Instagram by adopting for the first time the hashtag #FreeBritney around which her many fans gathered, some famous as Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. “We are making progress,” he added, accompanying the message with theEmoji of the middle finger: “With a new lawyer who truly represents me today I feel grateful and blessed.” The lawyer in question is Mathew Rosengart, a former prosecutor who defended the rights of stars such as Sean Penn and Keanu Reeves and who took the place of Samuel Ingham III, the lawyer assigned 13 years ago to the pop star by the Court who in fact complied more with the wishes of the “father-master” Jamie Spears than those of his client. After Judge Brenda Penny’s ok, Rosengart asked Jamie to step aside.

“It must be removed as a brace: we will move quickly and aggressively. The question is, ‘why is he involved?’ If he loves his daughter he should give up voluntarily. The changing of the guard in spears’ defense is no small thing: the institution of the custodianship, which in fact makes those who are subject incapable of understanding and wanting, had not so far allowed Britney to personally choose her own lawyer and the authorization of Judge Penny to the request allows the pop star to glimpse the light at the end of the tunnel. In support of the request, the libertarians of the American Civil Liberties Union had mobilized yesterday. Elon Musk had also sided with Britney: the CEO of Tesla and Space X had shared with almost 60 million Twitter followers the motto #FreeBritney.

