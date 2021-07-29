Britney Spears, the battle against dad Jamie continues

Since 2008, the year in which Britney Spears Had repeated mental melts, Dad Jamie Spears, 68, is his daughter’s legal guardian (in America it is called «conservatorship»). but Britney’s life “it would be much better without the protection of the father», as a source swore to Page Six. The singer «he hasn’t spoken to his father for over a year». And he continues to battle him. His lawyers, just in recent days, have filed a petition in the California court for Jamie to be replaced by a woman: Jodi Montgomery, manager of the former Spice Girls. “Britney trusts” her. Also because he has already temporarily replaced Jamie in the «conservatorship», in 2019, when he had health problems. A judge then extended Montgomery’s temporary role until September 2021. However, Jamie has remained the co-guardianship, therefore the control of Britney’s life – and finances.



If the judge, in thehearing scheduled for April 27, will bring his father out of his life, “Britney will start working again. And she will also have the freedom to grant that interview to Oprah Winfrey that her fans have been clamoring for for some time». Months ago the singer had said that she wouldn’t be on stage anymore as long as Jamie remained his legal guardian. Why «he is afraid of his father», as his lawyer had made known.

On Twitter for months the #FreeBritney movement has taken hold, aimed at “freeing” Britney who she would be a “prisoner” of her father Jamie, and also part of the American press is on the side of the princess of pop. How he rebuilt Use Today, the artist’s father, in spite of his ability to recover, asked the California Court to be able to remain the legal guardian of his daughter, to whom he would have thereby prevented from spending their money, from speaking publicly about what it imposes on them, from driving a car or getting married. The father would also have prevented her from making independent decisions about her career, from seeing her children, from using a phone or a social network without this being placed under strict control.

In October 2020, during a hearing for the appointment of a new guardian, Britney’s mental faculties would be compared to those of «a patient in a coma». In that context, the legal staff of dad Jamie had an easy life: “There is no evidence in favor of the suspension of the case“, he said. Vivian Lee Thoreen, remembering that his client would save his daughter from financial meltdown. The judge had finally ruled that Jamie would have maintained the guardianship of his daughter at least until the end of the Covid pandemic. But Britney, also strong support of the boyfriend Sam Asghari, he does not give up. And if the judge on April 27 accepts the request of his lawyers, his life will become “much better”.

