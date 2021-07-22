Britney Spears, the mother: “I’m very worried”

“I don’t know what to think, I feel pain and worry”. Here are the words of Lynne Spears mom of Britney Spears delivered to The New Yorker magazine in an interview following the last decision made by the court on the fate of his daughter Britney. The pop star, since 2008 subjected to the conservatorship of the father, a form of legal protection normally exercised on those with mental disorders, asks for freedom.

“My father loves to have control over me and uses it to hurt me,” Britney said in statements published by the New York Times before the court hearing.

“They forced me to live in a small house in Beverly Hills, where I worked seven days a week, without rest. In California, you are forced to the same pace only if you are involved in sex trafficking. They forced me to work against my will, they took away all the goods in my possession: credit card, cash, phone and passport. If I hadn’t worked every day, from 8am to 6pm, they wouldn’t have allowed me to see my children. My father and my management should be in jail.”

The request for freedom was rejected by the Los Angeles court but Spears’ lawyers are determined not to stop. On July 14, there will be another hearing.

During a public hearing last November, Lynne supported Britney’s request to remove her father Jamie, from whom Lynne divorced in 2002. Through a lawyer, he called the relationship between the father and his daughter “toxic”. “Lynne has several concerns about protection,” revealed a source close to the family at People. “She feels that Jamie hasn’t been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as he can.”

Sister too Jamie Lynn Spears he finally broke the silence on Britney’s situation, supporting her in turn. “I have always loved and supported my sister and if I didn’t speak before it’s because I thought it was right not to do it until she did, until he decided to say what he thought was right,” he explained. “I’m proud that he decided to use his voice. proud that she asked to cancel the conservatorship as I had advised her to do years ago. Not publicly, but in a private conversation between sisters. I don’t owe anything to the public, my sister is the only person I owe something to.”

