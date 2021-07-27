Britney Spears, U.S. court still rejects the request to free herself from the guardianship of her father

The Los Angeles court did not grant the pop star’s request to remove the thirteen-year parent bond. Last week he explained: “I have a spiral, but they don’t allow me to take it off. I want to get married and have a baby.” Meanwhile, the front of those who have it in custody is broken

Britney Spears has once again had her father’s legal guardianship rejected. That would be the decision of the Los Angeles court. The thirty-nine-year-old pop star will remain in the custody of her father Jamie, who has been getting this role for 13 years after a court allegedly recognized her daughter’s labile state of mind. Britney Spears has repeatedly requested to be freed accusing her father: “I have a spiral, but they do not allow me to remove it”.” But now the father unloads on another guardian, Jodi Montgomery, the responsibility “of the difficulties and sufferings” that Britney has gone through.

Britney Spears, from her father’s conservatorship at the Free Britney. photo Britney Spears’ request was rejected. The American media explain that the court documents would have the objective of approving the Bessemer Trust company as a ‘co-conservator’, that is, to support the star’s father in legal protection, but they would also have been an opportunity for the judge to reiterate that he does not intend to remove the singer’s father from protection.

Britney Spears in court says enough to her father’s guardianship Loading... Advertisements In the meantime, however, an internal war has started between the singer’s guardians. “I’m concerned that Montgomery doesn’t reflect Britney’s wishes,” Jamie said and asked the court to investigate. In turn, the guardian replied by declaring that she had “tirelessly” defended the will of the pop star and that it is Jamie who has the task of approving any expense Britney goes through as the controller of her financial fortune: a role that gives him the greatest weight on all the life choices of his daughter.

Britney Spears, the former Federline: “Free her from the protection of her father” It should be noted that the latest court decision on the continuity of protection by the father is not directly related to the statements that Britney Spears released last week: “I have a spiral, but they do not allow me to take it off – the pop star had said pointing the finger at her father – I want to get married and have a child”. And asking to be released “without further psychiatric expertise”. The judge cannot express himself directly on these words unless a formal appeal is filed to put an end to the guardianship of the father. The singer is now 39 years old and has two teen-ager children, Sean and Jayden, mostly entrusted to their father Kevin Federline.

Paris Hilton publishes a video about the friendship with Britney Spears The father responded to his daughter’s accusations by saying, “I never stopped her from getting married.” He makes this known through a lawyer and referring to his daughter’s engagement to ex-boyfriend Jason Trawick. But meanwhile, in the document presented to Judge Branda Penny, a montgomery lawyer announced that he will soon present to the court a plan in which “a series of steps to end legal protection” will be outlined. Fans of the pop star remain united in the #FreeBritney movement waiting for their star to return to be free from all protection.