Britney Spears vents her anger against her father, ‘I leave’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JULY 18 – “I leave, I will not perform on any

stage until my dad will have the management of what I can

wear, say, do or even think”. Britney Spears vents the

his anger against the father-master on Instagram, and he takes it

also with his sister Jamie Lynn. “My so-called system of

support hurts me deeply!!!!”, adds the star

continuing in his battle to free himself from the control of the

father, to whom she has been subjected for 13 years. A control that “has

killed my dreams. The only thing I have is hope, and the

hope is hard to kill,” britney writes that in the

Last few weeks appeared in court to testify against

the regime to which the father subjects her, to whom she wants to sue.



The star recently endorsed the hashtag for the first time

#FreeBritney, the movement around which the

his many fans, some famous as Miley Cyrus and Ariana

big. (ANSA).

