Britney Spears vents her anger against her father, ‘I leave’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JULY 18 – “I leave, I will not perform on any
stage until my dad will have the management of what I can
wear, say, do or even think”. Britney Spears vents the
his anger against the father-master on Instagram, and he takes it
also with his sister Jamie Lynn. “My so-called system of
support hurts me deeply!!!!”, adds the star
continuing in his battle to free himself from the control of the
father, to whom she has been subjected for 13 years. A control that “has
killed my dreams. The only thing I have is hope, and the
hope is hard to kill,” britney writes that in the
Last few weeks appeared in court to testify against
the regime to which the father subjects her, to whom she wants to sue.

The star recently endorsed the hashtag for the first time
#FreeBritney, the movement around which the
his many fans, some famous as Miley Cyrus and Ariana
big. (ANSA).

