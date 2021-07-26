Britney Spears will ask the court to remove her father’s legal guardianship

The star could formally ask the Los Angeles Superior Court judge to remove the parent from his role as the holder of his estate. The decision is expected to come on June 23

Britney Spears will formally ask the court to remove legal guardianship from her father. The news would be revealed by sources to Page Six. The star is going to ask Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the role of manager of her estate. The court’s decision could come on June 23.

Britney Spears, from her father’s conservatorship at the Free Britney. photo According to sources reported by Page Six, the pop star would like her father Jamie to be completely removed from his tutelage so that he can resume “a normal life”. She would like to go back to doing simple things “like driving a car or going on vacation” revealed the source adding that, inside the house, Britney can freely do what she wants “but every time she wants to set foot outside” the situation becomes complex because security guards, lawyers and other people must be involved.

The court's decision to make the singer's father the star's legal guardian dates back to 2008, after Britney suffered a psychological breakdown. Jamie Spears, since then, has been in charge of both his daughter's career and her huge wealth. This type of protection, california called conservatorship, usually applied in cases of mental disorders or elderly subjects. In 2019, however, the artist's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, temporarily replaced his father as co-conservative as the man recovered from serious health problems. In November last year, the pop star's lawyer said Britney had no plans to perform if her father remained in charge of her career and that the 39-year-old was shocked that Jamie had hired a new manager without consulting her. In March came the request, still awaiting the approval of the judge, that the role of guardian should become permanent for the assistant Montgomery.

The legal battle was joined by a movement of the star's fans on social media with the hashtag #FreeBritney. Many have demonstrated both online and in the square asking for the cancellation of the protection of the father against the singer. Personalities from the entertainment world such as Victoria Beckham, Beyoncé, Cher, Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton have also moved in favor of the artist. At the beginning of 2021, a documentary made by the New York Times "Framing Britney Spears" was also released that tells the career of Britney Spears from her debut to analyze the psychological collapse of 2008 and the pop star's attempts to get rid of her father's legal protection.