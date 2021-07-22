Bruce Willis and Megan Fox on the hunt for serial killers in the trailer (also red band) of Midnight in the Switchgrass

The stars of Die Hard and Transformers, both dedicated to straight to video for some time, act together for the first time in a thriller that will debut in late July in the United States. Here is the trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass.

It is now a few years that Bruce Willis, one of the most beloved action stars of the nineties, also lent himself to the authorial cinema of people like Quentin Tarantino, M. Night Shyamalan and Wes Anderson, lends itself generously and without embarrassment to act as the protagonist of the so-called straight to video, those films of not very high artistic or commercial value that once debuted directly on DVD, and that today at best end up directly in Live stream on platforms.



A road, the one traveled by Willis, common to many other hollywodian interpreters who, perhaps fallen a little into disgrace for a variety of reasons, make ends meet with second-tier productions. This is the case, for example, of Megan Fox, which after a few years spent at the top of international stardom thanks to films like the first two Transformers by Michael Bay or Jennifer’s Body, has slowly slipped into oblivion, then disappeared from the radar for a few years and returned to be seen only recently with films such as Rogue.



Somehow, it was fate that the paths of these two stars were destined to cross, and now it has happened.



Bruce Willis and Megan Fox are the protagonists of Midnight in the Switchgrassa thriller directed by Randall Emmett (that of the production company Emmett – Furla, specializing in productions of this type) and written by Alan Horsnail which will debut at the end of July in the United States, first in some selected theaters and streaming, and after a few days on home video.



In the film the two are FBI agents engaged in the hunt for a serial killer, and with them in the cast there are also Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Machine Gun Kelly, Caitlin Carmichael and Sistine Stallone.



These are original trailer, red band trailer and official plot of Midnight in the Switchgrass:

While in Florida for another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross their path with that of police officer Crawford (Hirsch), who is investigating a series of murders of women that appear to be connected to each other. Lombardo and Crawford decide to work together for an undercover mission, but the operation goes terribly wrong, putting Lombardo in serious danger and Crawford confronting a serial killer in a twisted cat-and-mouse game.