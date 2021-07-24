By Far: the most loved bags by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

By Far talks about sensations!

By Far is a wonderful love story. It’s about three young women, some predilection for the 90s and the brilliant intuition of creating a brand that with the sole power of design would transmit beautiful emotions among its followers. It was the year 2016 when the twins Valentina Ignatova and Sabina Gyosheva side by side with the friend of the heart Denitsa Bumbarova they threw themselves into the adventure that – in a few years – would turn not only into the successful business that changed their lives forever, but also into the emerging brand of accessories most desired by the fashion system.

A selection of spring summer 2021 bags © By Far

How did it start? In a small shoe factory in Peshtera, in Bulgaria, where the first collections of sandals, boots and sabots took shape, in the name of apure and minimal aesthetics, imbued with acontemporary elegance and sought after, full of vintage references linked to childhood memories and icons of an adolescence divided between Friends and Sex and the City. Then a rapid ascent, the introduction of a bag line, the first pop-up in London, hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and the accessories of the trio behind By Far begin to be seen on the streets of Stockholm and Paris, around New York and Los Angeles, even in Seoul. In short, By Far goes great and in just five years gathers loyal fangirls around the world, earns the praise of the press and manages to break into the hearts of powerful superstars who turn out to be their best testimonials.

The key to the success of this brand – which today dresses as a Kendall Jenner at Michelle Obama – it is hidden in the very essence of the product, in the idea of creating accessories that go beyond the common seasonal trends to impose themselves as timeless pieces, perfect within a wide variety of wardrobes for that essentiality of design which for the brand represents a remarkable strength. By Far creates accessories that you can count on in times of insecurity, that solve every look, that make you feel better. But he also likes it so much for the romantic spirit, for that nostalgia for refined minimalism that has marked entire generations, for theobsession with girly nuances, for the sweet and personal imagery that well tells each collection.

A selection of spring summer 2021 footwear © By Far

Rachel in embossed leather emerald coconut © By Far

Let’s take the Rachel For example. It is the most famous By Far bag, the real best seller, a certainty, iconic in its simplicity. Here, Rachel is the baguette you want to wear literally with everything. But also Amber, Miranda and Kiki, characterized by geometric silhouettes and very recognizable special finishes, they are bags that have had a huge success: just look at the latest paparazzi star looks in Hollywood to get an idea of the extent of the phenomenon. And if the bags today represent a huge slice of the business for By Far, it is right to remember that the maison was the first to launch footwear, with models that are now famous – such as sandals Tanya or i Sofia boots – which have contributed from the beginning to increase the now global fame of the brand.

Amber in black coconut embossed leather © By Far

Miranda embossed leather coconut papaya, Bibi in fuchsia hammered leather © By Far

To a sophisticated and innovative creativity, the female trio at the helm of By Far has combined sustainable Italian skins and an artisanal production, paying extreme attention to the finished product, strictly luxury but affordable. Also the fabulous color palette, a rainbow of delicate pastel tones, more intense nuances and animal prints, played a fundamental role in the project. The last example of this winning strategy? It’s called Cush and it is the soft bag, with a design inspired by the early 2000s, which promises to be the catchphrase of the coming summer. But there are many other novelties coming to the By Far house, such as the leather capsule with spray print, a new line of sneakers and even a selection of scarves and tricot caps. Apparently, the By Far universe is constantly expanding and we are ready to follow every step. Have we intrigued you? We talked about all this path – and much more – with the co-founder Valentina Ignatova and here is everything she told us.

The co-founders of BY FAR, Denitsa Bumbarova, Sabina Gyosheva and Valentina Ignatova

Q&A with Valentina Ignatova, co-founder and chief marketing officer of By Far

Five years have passed since the launch of By Far. Did everything go as planned?

In fact, things have gone better than we would have ever dared to think. I remember the first time we saw a girl in our boots, in New York, five years ago. Who could have imagined that a few years later we would create bespoke boots for Michelle Obama, or that Kendall Jenner would buy more Amber bags in black because she’s afraid of losing her favorite? Covid-19 has certainly hampered some of our plans for 2020, but we are adapting quickly to the situation and moving forward. For the PE21 we have two fantastic new product lines: belts that bring a 90s touch to any outfit and soft tricot accessories: our scarves made with a responsibly obtained alpaca fiber and recycled polyamide, will prove once and for all that there is nothing that makes you feel as good as sustainable fashion. For the AI21 we are further expanding the production of tricot garments with a series of new beanie, warm and in sensual colors. There is also a very special collection of leather charms inspired by the beautiful flower paintings of Los Angeles artist Max Jansons. With his permission, our creative team chose eight of his paintings that were transposed onto layers of leather, then fused and sewn together to create the illusion of painting layers. The result is a celebration of art and craftsmanship. We are also very proud of our new line of sneakers. The perfect recipe of By Far – clean lines with a special touch – translates into an easy silhouette reminiscent of the classic styles of the 70s and 80s. Like the total white sneaker, with an interchangeable leather element to express your individual style. We plan even more thrilling news for the coming months, so stay tuned, for us there are no limits to creativity!

Manu embossed coconut ice leather © By Far

Gigi in black shiny leather © By Far

In terms of numbers, how much has the brand grown in recent years?

We started with a pop-up store in London, and now we have over 300 retailers worldwide, plus a growing ecommerce site and 400,000 followers on Instagram, and we’ve also doubled the number of employees in 2020.

What are the hallmarks of By Far design?

By Far talks about sensations! It is the joy that gives us to play with fashion! We create models that we like to go crazy: fun, accessible, and never steal the show. The optimal point is where freshness and comfort meet. It is precisely here that all the magic of By Far is expressed!

Over time you have built a very strong and well recognizable aesthetic. How did you do it?

Denitsa (our creative director) has a great taste and it’s great to see her ideas develop, inspired by pop culture icons, of course, with our personal style. He’s always a bit nostalgic, but in a cool and young way. The models reflect our memories and important moments and the design is always supported by emotion. We really like the authenticity that we can convey in our collections.

Cush and Micro Cush in flat-grained peony leather © By Far

Bibi in white shiny leather © By Far

Today there are superstars such as the Kardashian/Jenner and Hadid sisters, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk, Kaia Gerber. Was it difficult to get their attention at first?

Since our headquarters are in Eastern Europe, away from the fashion capitals, using social media has been the most natural way to stay in touch with customers, collaborators and insiders around the world. Only two weeks after the lanthat of By Far, British Vogue talked about us, calling us their new favorite accessories brand. From that point on it was really exciting to see all these amazing women wearing and supporting By Far! Was it difficult? No, but surreal for sure! All these beautiful girls have all the brands in the world at their disposal, but they love By Far and always wear our creations.

What are the signature models that have marked the rise of By Far in these five years?

First of all I would say the Rachel bag, our most recognizable model, for the authentic and spontaneous way in which it represents the spirit of the brand. She introduced us to all the It-girls in the world, and is still one of Kendall, Kylie and Kaia’s favorite models. And then also the Tanya sabots with square toe and wide heel that have made us the reference brand for chic and minimalist sandals. Influencers have gone crazy for this model. Last, but not least, the Sofia ankle boots, the favorites of the Haim sisters: elegant, comfortable, a bit vintage and infinitely versatile.

Cush and Micro Cush in papaya flat-grained leather © By Far

Shawn in emerald shiny leather © By Far

Speaking of new entries, what are the latest models you are most proud of?

Soft bags are the flagship model this season. The super soft Cush bag is inspired by the early 2000s, and is our new must for shoulder bags. It’s so soft that you can literally fall asleep on it. Capacious and very comfortable to carry, it has rounded edges and padded shoulder strap, and is proof that greatness is not always an advantage. And for spring summer 2021 it is available in two more versions: Baby and Micro Cush. Another highlight of the new season is the leather with spray print, a unique material for shoes and bags. It is a striped painted leather made with spray paint in neon tones that will give any look an urban touch.

Freddy and Mini Rachel leather print black spray, Lulu pink spray leather print and Billy leather ivory spray print © By Far

Lenny leather print pink spray © By Far

How do you work on launching a new product? And how much time usually passes from the creative idea to the realization of a final prototype?

It is a long and complex process that can take days, months or even years. Sometimes we get such a clear and defined idea that it is developed and launched the following season. Other times, however, it may take months to find the right type of leather or metal details, or to perfect the shape of the heel or its position. For example, the idea of creating sneakers came to us a long time ago, but it was only in the last few weeks that the whole project became much clearer.