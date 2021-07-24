By the sea predicted the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

By the sea is the film written and directed by Angelina Jolie which will air tonight at 21.00 on Iris. The film was released in Italian cinemas in November 2015, a few months before Angelina Jolie took everyone by surprise by announcing that she wanted to divorce Brad Pitt.

By the sea, the plot

Vanessa (Angelina Jolie) and Roland (Brad Pitt) are a married couple from New York who decide to try to find some intimacy in a small hotel overlooking a beach in a small village French. Roland suffers from writer’s block and drowns his sorrows in alcohol; Vanessa, on the other hand, is depressed and abuses psychotropic drugs that prevent her from setting foot outside her hotel room. The two spouses seem almost two strangers, unable to share the same living space. However, due to a crack in the wall that allows the two to spy on the neighbors stationed as real voyeurs, between Roland and Vanessa the spark seems to strike again. However, the woman begins to feel a kind of obsession with her neighbor (Melvil Poupaud) that will turn the holiday in France into something that no one could have ever imagined.

A film that seems to have predicted divorce

Despite being released in theaters in 2015, By the sea it was filmed in 2014: as reported by the website of theInternet Movie Data Base the film was shot in France during the honeymoon of the two Hollywood stars. As reported Glamour, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married at Chateau Miraval in France in August 2014. The filming of the film began a few weeks later and immediately the link between what was happening on the screen and what was reality became evident. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were, in fact, a married couple who spent some time in France to enjoy their intimacy. However, in the film the central point of the narrative is the crisis that runs between two people who are no longer able to see each other, to love each other. Two people who seem to only manage to hurt each other: a kind of disturbing prediction of what would be the future of the couple of Brangelina Island.

Loading... Advertisements

In August 2016, catching the couple’s fans completely unprepared, Angelina Jolie announced her intention to ask for the divorce by Brad Pitt. A statement was issued which read: “This decision was made for the good of the family. Angelina Jolie will not comment further and asks that her family be given the right privacy” . At first no further explanation was given on the real reasons that had led the actress to make her decision: later it was Brad Pitt himself who talked about his alcohol dependence, just like the character he plays in By the sea.